Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $75,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,027,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

