Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,545 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $82,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $46,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

COKE opened at $114.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

