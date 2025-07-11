Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,782 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $89,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $42,023,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chemed by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Chemed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $466.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $457.44 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.09.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

