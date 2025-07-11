Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 39,342 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in News were worth $83,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,357,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of News by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of News by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in News by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,343 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $29.66 on Friday. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

