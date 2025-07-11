Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Incyte worth $74,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 219.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

