Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Hormel Foods worth $87,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $7,891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.