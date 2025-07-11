Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $77,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,091,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

