Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,425 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Revvity worth $85,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

