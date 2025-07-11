Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,999 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $88,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 6.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $246.30 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $255.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

