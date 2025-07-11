Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,242 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $78,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SAP by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SAP by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.96.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.