Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,517 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $81,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $65,828,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 656,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 545,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after acquiring an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,878,000 after acquiring an additional 299,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

