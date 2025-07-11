Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,434 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $73,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8%

GPK opened at $22.61 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.