Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 648 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Markel Group worth $88,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $372,000. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,993.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,931.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,854.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

