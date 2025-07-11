Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 669,776 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $75,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

