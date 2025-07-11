Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,514,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $78,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

HST stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

