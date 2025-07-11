Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Webster Financial worth $85,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,185.50. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

