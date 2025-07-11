BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Position Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 50,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2%

BBN opened at $16.02 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.