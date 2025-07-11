Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 65.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

