Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $55.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

