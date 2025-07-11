Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUR stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

