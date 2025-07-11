Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 8,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $81,231.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,918.54. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 13,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $135,417.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,206.72. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,514,473 shares of company stock worth $13,527,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

