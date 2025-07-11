Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Carpenter Technology worth $89,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after acquiring an additional 979,313 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after acquiring an additional 779,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 476,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,285,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Benchmark upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $276.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $282.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.27.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.