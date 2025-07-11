Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Casella Waste Systems worth $82,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 505.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

