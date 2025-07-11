Citigroup Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.