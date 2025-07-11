Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.12 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

