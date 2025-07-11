Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,633 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $142.32 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $143.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

