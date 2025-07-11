Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,417 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,696.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

