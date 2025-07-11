Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after buying an additional 1,082,087 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $127.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

