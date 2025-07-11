Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of CHD opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

