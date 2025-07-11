Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,866 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ON by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,537,000 after purchasing an additional 462,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,808,000 after acquiring an additional 471,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $164,574,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,013,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

