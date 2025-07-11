Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,277 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.3194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.