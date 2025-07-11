Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,756,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,934,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter.

RYLD opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

