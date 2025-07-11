Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,231 Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at $218,517,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,105,000 after acquiring an additional 875,950 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after acquiring an additional 759,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,871,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,687,000 after acquiring an additional 664,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of AER stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

