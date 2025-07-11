Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 854,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,654,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 225,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

