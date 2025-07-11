Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,944,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 407,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FSCO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

