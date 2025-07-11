Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 946,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 488,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,834.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 406,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.74 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 45.23% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

