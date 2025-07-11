Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,903,000 after buying an additional 1,644,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 921,134 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after buying an additional 536,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 182,381 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

