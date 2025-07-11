Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $111,312,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

