Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

