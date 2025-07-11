Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.6%

ALSN stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.