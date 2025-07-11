Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 108,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH opened at $17.10 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,140,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,270.55. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock worth $2,745,314. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

