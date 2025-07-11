Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.