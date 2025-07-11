Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,462,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FID opened at $19.32 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.