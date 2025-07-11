Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 713,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 183,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,368,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,167,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BG opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

