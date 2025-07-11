Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

