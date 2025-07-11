Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 424.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 7,752.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 190,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 187,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.5%

WEN opened at $11.29 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.