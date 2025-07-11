Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

