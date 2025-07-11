Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFLFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMFL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IMFL opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

