Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,416 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

