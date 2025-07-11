Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 356 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.